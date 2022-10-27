Oct 27, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the conference, Allied Properties Third Quarter '22 Earnings Conference Call. Please go ahead.



Michael R. Emory - Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President, CEO & Trustee



So my apologies to you, a, for the delay and b, for the fact that we're actually conducting this on a cell phone from our office. Anyway, good morning. Welcome to the conference call. Tom, Cecilia and Hugh are here with me to discuss Allied's results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.



We may, in the course of this conference call, make forward-looking statements about future events or future performance. These statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially, including those risks described under the heading risks and uncertainties in our most recently filed AIF and in our most recent quarterly report. Material assumptions that underpin any forward-looking statements, we may conclude those assumptions described under forward-looking disclaimer in