Cecilia Catalina Williams - Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President, CEO & Trustee



Thanks, Abby, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our Q4 conference call. Nan and J.P are with me today. We'll each make brief comments and then answer any questions you may have. We may, in the course of this conference call, make forward-looking statements about future events or future performance. These statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially, including those risks described under the heading Risks and Uncertainties in our 2023 annual report and our most recent quarterly report.