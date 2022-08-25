Half Year 2022 Argo Blockchain PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Argo Blockchain Interim Results Investor Presentation. (Operator Instructions) The company may not be in a position to answer every question due to the attendance on today's call. However, the company will review all questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so. Before we begin, we'd like to submit the following poll. And as usual, I'm sure the company would appreciate your participation.



And now I'd like to hand over to CEO, Peter Wall. Good afternoon.



Peter G. Wall - Argo Blockchain plc - CEO & Interim Chairman



Thank you, Mark. Welcome, everyone, to our H1 Q2 earnings presentation. As Mark said, I'm Peter, I'm the CEO of Argo Blockchain. With me today is Alex Appleton, our CFO; and Tom Divine, our Vice President of Investor Relations.



All right. So let's jump into it. Normal legal disclaimer page, I'm not going to read through it, but just bring your attention to the fact that it contains our normal legal disclaimers for forward-looking statements