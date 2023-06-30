Argo Blockchain PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript
ARB.L - Argo Blockchain PLC
Argo Blockchain PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting
Jun 30, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Presentation
Operator [1]
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Argo Blockchain plc Annual General Meeting. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand you over to the Chairman of the meeting. Good afternoon, sir.
Unidentified Company Representative, [2]
Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. Welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Argo Blockchain plc. I declare that there is a quorum of members present, and that we can proceed to the business to be transacted at this meeting. With the consent of the meeting, I will take the notice of the Annual