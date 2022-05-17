May 17, 2022 - May 18, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Keith Barron - Aurania Resources Ltd. - CEO, President & Chairman



We're working down in Ecuador. Forward-looking statements as usual. The property here is in red and it's a very large land package. For the Americans and the audience it's 0.5 million acres, for everyone else it's 208,000 hectares. Lots and lots of activity in Ecuador, as you probably are aware, if you've been following what's happening in the country.



The majors are back, a lot of that has got to do with the political situation. We have a president now in Ecuador who is a central [rightist]. He's a business-friendly guy and a lot of projects are moving ahead.



The property here is outlined in red, superimposed on the topography. Now what you see down trend, down to the south and west, a whole bunch of yellow and red little triangles here, these are actual deposits. A lot of them have resources and reserves on them.



Mirador is an operating copper porphyry mine. It's run by the Chinese. Fruta del Norte, I'll talk about a little bit more. It's an epithermal gold deposit, which is being mined very,