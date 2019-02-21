Feb 21, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Adrian Littlewood - Auckland International Airport Limited - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the first half FY '19 results presentation. I'm joined by Phil Neutze, our CFO. And I will be referring to the presentation you're seeing this morning. I'll start out with some few highlights and I hand it to Phil for a detailed walk-through in some of the results. I'll come back to some of the commentary on the business and then we'll conclude guidance at the end. Let's look at another solid year for us, a half year for us, good top line growth, round about 11.5% in the period. Operating earnings, around 11% mark too. Obviously, underlying profit loss this period, at