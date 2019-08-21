Aug 21, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT

Adrian Littlewood - Auckland International Airport Limited - CEO



Good morning, everyone. Get close. It's Adrian Littlewood here. Welcome to the 2019 results call joined by Phil Neutze, our CFO. So listen, I'm referring to in our presentation -- to the results presentation. And look, starting off for this year, looking out a good year. At the top line, our revenue up 8% -- almost -- [over] 8.5% for the period; earnings, almost 10% to $554.8 million in the period; and underlying profit up just a touch under 4.5% to just almost $275 million for the year. Those results underpinned by passenger movements, up almost 3% to 21.1 million; and aircraft movements, operating 178,000 movements for the