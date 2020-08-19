Aug 19, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Adrian Littlewood - Auckland International Airport Limited - CEO



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the FY '20 financial results. I'm joined by Phil Neutze, our Chief Financial Officer.



Usually, we're accused of, if I say it politely predictable results year-over-year. I think this is very clearly and as expected a year like no other, one we've had to dramatically deal with the impact of COVID-19, and we've been at front of the Q. It was only a few months ago that our interim results where we were seeing the first signs of COVID-19 coming through, and we were, I guess, optimistic at that stage that it was going to look more like SARS. But I think as we all know now, it