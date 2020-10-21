Oct 21, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT
Patrick Clifford Strange - Auckland International Airport Limited - Independent Chair of the Board
(foreign language) Good morning, and welcome, everyone to Auckland Airport's Annual Meeting. Thank you for making the effort to join us today via video link, and I am sorry, we can't meet in person. With the uncertainty around COVID levels, we decided holding a virtual annual meeting was the most practical way of ensuring everyone, who wanted to, could attend the meeting safely.
I'm Patrick Strange, and I'm Auckland Airport's Chair. Here with me today is our Chief Executive, Adrian Littlewood, who will speak shortly; and director, Julia Hoare, on my left, who will address you briefly on her reelection. My fellow directors are also joining via video link: Mark Binns, Dean Hamilton, Liz Savage from Australia, Justine Smyth, Tania Simpson and Christine Spring. Our Chief Financial Officer, Phil Neutze, is also with us by video. And finally, we also have our General Counsel, Mary-Liz Tuck, here with us today; some other executives; and our auditors, Deloitte.
We have a quorum of shareholders, so
