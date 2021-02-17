Feb 17, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Adrian Littlewood - Auckland International Airport Limited - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and great to have you on the call for the results for the first half of FY '21. I'm joined by Phil Neutze, our CFO. And Phil and I will be working our way through our results presentation.



I think it's pretty obvious to say this is unlike any other results previously. And here's some information in here that will set a milestone for us in terms of the first time we've made an underlying loss in a period since 1998. But also reflects the wide and significant impact of COVID on our business. We'll touch on various elements throughout the result and then we'll have time for questions at the end.



So let's start, again, on Page 4