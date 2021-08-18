Aug 18, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Adrian Littlewood - Auckland International Airport Limited - CEO



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the annual results webcast for FY '21. Just a quick note, we are all doing this remotely given the level 4 lockdown here in NZ. So just an advanced apology for any audio quality issues or if we have some bumps along the way with dial-in and dial-outs. We'll work our way through that. But thank you for joining us. I'm joined by Phil Neutze, our CFO, who's on the call and some of our team also listening in.



So look, FY '21 really reflects, I guess, the status of our business in the context of a pandemic. Significant impact from passenger activity volume, but underlying strength