Carrie Hurihanganui - Auckland International Airport Limited - Chief Executive



(foreign language) Welcome, and good morning. I'm Carrie Hurihanganui, CEO of Auckland Airport, and I am joined today by Chief Financial Officer, Phil Neutze.



Let's move to Slide 3, please, to get things started. By way of background on me, I joined Auckland Airport on the 8th of February after nearly 22 years with Air New Zealand, most recently in the role of Chief Operating Officer. I am delighted to have joined Auckland Airport as an organization that will be playing a key role in New Zealand's recovery and future growth.



Let's talk about the results. If we can move to Slide 5, please. Our first half '22 results continue to reflect the impacts of the pandemic, with revenue decreased by 4% to $126.2 million with declines in all passenger