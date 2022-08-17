Aug 17, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Carrie Hurihanganui - Auckland International Airport Limited - Chief Executive



(foreign language) Welcome, and good morning to everyone joining the call. As outlined, I'm Carrie Hurihanganui, Chief Executive of Auckland Airport. And today, I am joined by Chief Financial Officer, Phil Neutze.



I'm really pleased to be able to share the financial results from FY '22 with you, particularly as we look at after more than 750 days since COVID began, FY '22 was definitely a year of 2 halves with the majority of the first half constrained, as you know, by lockdowns and travel restrictions both at the borders as well as domestic borders and then the second half starting to see the easing of those travel restrictions and most