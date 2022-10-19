Oct 19, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Patrick Clifford Strange - Auckland International Airport Limited - Independent Chair of the Board



Good morning, everybody. Lovely to see some familiar faces back after a couple of years of struggling with Covid -- It really is good to be meeting in person for the first time since whenever it was the start of the pandemic and a very warm welcome to those of you who are listening online.



Look, we'd love to be holding this at the airport, and we tried this year, and we're going to keep trying, but that's our goal, so we can all come out to the company and the assets you own and have the meeting where it should be.



Now with us today are my fellow Directors of Auckland Airport. I can just but they end up or not the hit July hall, Liz Savage, Tania Simpson; Christine Spring; Mark Binns, Dean Hamilton and Mark Cairns, Mark as in Cairns, the confusing having to Lisan Christine is standing for election or reelection and will address the meeting a little later today. We'll also be hearing from Carrie Hurihanganui.



I'll start calling a Carrie H., it's all a bit of a mouthful, Carrie who