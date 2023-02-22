Feb 22, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Auckland Airport Interim Results 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded.
I will now hand the conference over to your speaker, Carrie Hurihanganui, Chief Executive of Auckland Airport. Please go ahead. Ma'am.
Carrie Hurihanganui - Auckland International Airport Limited - Chief Executive
(foreign language) Welcome and good morning to everyone joining the call for the interim results for financial year '23. I'm Carrie Hurihanganui, CE of Auckland Airport, and I'm joined today by Chief Financial Officer, Phil Neutze. It's pleasing to see Auckland Airport deliver its first underlying profit in 2.5 years through the return of international airlines, increasing travel demand, and record-high load factors. However, similar to the industry globally, it has not been without its challenges, such as labor shortages, lost luggage, queues, which have unfortunately been felt by our customers as the system has ramped up to meet the
Feb 22, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT
