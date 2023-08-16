Aug 16, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



(foreign language). Welcome, and good morning to everyone joining on the call. I am joined today by Chief Financial Officer, Phil Neutze. Now in June, you might recall that we announced our price setting event 4 outcomes, which spans the 2023 to 2027 financial years, in line with setting charges, which happens once every 5 years in accordance with the Airport Authorities Act.



That pricing announcement was a result of 24 months of extensive consultation with major airlines regarding the aeronautical investment in Auckland Airport over PSE4 to support their business operations as well as consultation over the airport's wider 10-year development road map.



Auckland Airport today released disclosure documents to the Commerce Commission for PSE4. These documents outline a period of transformative change for New Zealand's key gateway airport with a $5 billion investment in aeronautical infrastructure of which $2.6 billion will be commissioned between now and the end of 2027 financial year and is reflected in the new airline charges for that pricing period.



Over the PSE4 period,