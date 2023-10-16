Oct 16, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Patrick Strange -



Good morning, and welcome to today's 2023 Annual Meeting. I'm Patrick Strange, Auckland Airport's Chair.



With us today are my fellow directors, Julia Hoare, Tania Simpson, Christine Spring, Mark Cairns and Dean Hamilton, along with our CEO, Carrie Hurihanganui. Director, Mark Binns, most of you know well, is unable to be with us today, and he sends his apologies.



Julia is standing for re-election and will address the meeting a little later. Also today, we have our General Counsel, Ian Beaumont; our CFO, Phil Neutze, and other members of the senior team, also our auditors from Deloitte who are in the front here. Thank you.



We have a quorum of shareholders so I declare the meeting open. First, a few house rules. In the very unlikely event of a fire or the fire alarm sounds, please follow staff directions towards the nearest exit and continue to the assembly point outside on Reimer's Avenue. Toilets are in the pre-function area at the back where you entered the room. And finally, Eden Park is a no-smoking venue. And if you could all just put your cell phones on silent,