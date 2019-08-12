Aug 12, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Moritz M. Gmeiner - ams AG - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Moritz Gmeiner. I'm very happy to welcome you to this morning's conference call on the exciting news that we shared with you yesterday evening. Alex Everke, our CEO; and Michael Wachsler, our CFO, will lead you through the key points of what we announced yesterday, and that will then be followed by a question-and-answer session. Please note that this question-and-answer session only covers questions pertaining to yesterday's announcement, and we ask you to limit your questions to that. And with that, I would like to hand over to Alex. Please go ahead.



Alexander Everke - ams AG - CEO & Member of Management Board



Yes. Thank you, Moritz. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Alex Everke, CEO of AMS, and I'm pleased to welcome you to today's conference call on creating the global leader in sensor solutions and photonics through our proposed acquisition of OSRAM Licht AG. As you would have seen, we have submitted our proposal for an all-cash takeover offer for OSRAM Licht AG at a