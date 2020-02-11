Q4 2019 ams AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the ams Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. I'm Alice, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference was not recorded for publication or broadcast. (foreign language)



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Alexander Everke, CEO; Mr. Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch, CFO; and Mr. Moritz Gmeiner, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, gentlemen.



Moritz M. Gmeiner - ams AG - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Moritz Gmeiner. I'm very happy to welcome you to our fourth quarter and full year 2019 results conference call. Please note that there is a presentation available to accompany this call on our website at ams.com in the Investor section at Presentations and audio. Afterwards, in the Q&A, we would ask you kindly limit your questions to 2 questions each.



With this, I would like to hand over to Alex and Michael to give you an overview of the development of our business.

