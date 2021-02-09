Q4 2020 ams AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Haley, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the ams Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Alexander Everke, CEO; Mr. Ingo Bank, CFO; and Mr. Moritz Gmeiner, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Moritz M. Gmeiner - ams AG - Head of IR



Good morning, everybody. This is Moritz Gmeiner. I'm very happy to welcome you to this morning's conference call on our full year 2020 and fourth quarter results. As usual, Alex will give you an overview of the developments of our business, and Ingo will lead you through the financials in more detail. Alex?



Alexander Everke - ams AG - CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, Moritz. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm very happy to welcome you to our fourth quarter and full year 2020 conference call this morning.



Please note that we are reporting consolidated group financial results, including OSRAM,