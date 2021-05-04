Q1 2021 ams AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2021 / 08:15AM GMT

Moritz M. Gmeiner - ams AG - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Moritz Gmeiner. I'm very happy to welcome you to this morning's conference call on our first quarter results. Alex Everke will lead you through the developments in our business and then Ingo will take you through the details of the financials. Alex?



Alexander Everke - ams AG - CEO & Member of Management Board



Yes. Thank you, Moritz. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm very happy to welcome you to our first quarter 2021 conference call this morning. I will start with some key figures showing the healthy performance of our business.



First quarter 2021 consolidated group