Q3 2021 ams AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Moritz M. Gmeiner - ams AG - Head of IR



Good morning and gentlemen. This is Moritz Gmeiner. I'm very happy to welcome you to this morning's conference call on the third quarter financial results. As usual, Alex will give you some insights into the development of our business and then Ingo will lead you through our financials. Alex?



Alexander Everke - ams AG - CEO & Member of Management Board



Yes. Thank you, Moritz. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm very happy to welcome you to our third quarter 2021 conference call this morning. In this webcast, I will comment on our business before handing over to Ingo for details on our financials.



Let me start with an integration