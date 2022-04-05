ams OSRAM AG Capital Markets Day (Virtual) Transcript

Apr 05, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Moritz M. Gmeiner - ams-OSRAM AG - Head of IR



Good afternoon, and a very warm welcome to everyone attending today's CMD. My name is Moritz Gmeiner, and I'm heading Investor Relations for ams-OSRAM. Before we begin, please take note of the disclaimer for this presentation.



Let's take a quick look at our schedule for today. We will have presentations on delivering growth, our innovation leadership integration, synergies, manufacturing and portfolio, our financial model and the path to our targets and the growth drivers in our end markets, automotive, consumer and industrial and medical, followed by a Q&A session at the end. (Operator Instructions)



With this, I'm very happy to hand over to Alex Everke, our CEO.



Alexander Everke - ams-OSRAM AG - CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you and a very warm welcome to everyone. Let me start off by introducing today's presenters. We have Ingo Bank, our CFO; Thomas Stockmeier, our CTO; Mark Hamersma, our Chief Business Developing Officer. The business has Robert Feurle, Jennifer Zhao and Jens