Q2 2022 ams OSRAM AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Natalie, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the conference call on second quarter and first half 2022 results. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Alexander Everke, CEO; Ingo Bank, CFO; and Moritz Gmeiner, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Moritz M. Gmeiner - ams-OSRAM AG - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Moritz Gmeiner. Let me welcome you to this morning's conference call on our second quarter and first half results. As before, Alex will give you an overview of the developments in our business, while Ingo will lead you through more details on our financials.



And with that, I would like to turn over to Alex.



Alexander Everke - ams-OSRAM AG - CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, Moritz. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm happy to welcome you to our second quarter 2022 conference call this morning. In this webcast, I will comment on our