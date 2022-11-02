Q3 2022 ams OSRAM AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



I would now like to turn the conference over to Alexander Everke, CEO; Ingo Bank, CFO; and Moritz Gmeiner, Head of Investor Relations.



Please go ahead, gentlemen.



Moritz M. Gmeiner - ams-OSRAM AG - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and a warm welcome from my side. This is Moritz Gmeiner. I'm very happy to welcome you to this morning's conference call on our third quarter results. As usual, Alex will guide you through the main developments in our business, while Ingo will then focus on key developments on the financial side.



And with that, I would like to turn it over to Alex, please.



Alexander Everke - ams-OSRAM AG - CEO & Member of Management Board



Yes. Thank you, Moritz. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm happy to welcome you to our third quarter 2022 conference call this