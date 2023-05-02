Q1 2023 ams Osram AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Emma, your chorus call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the conference call on the first quarter 2023 results. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Aldo Kamper, CEO and Interim CFO; and Moritz Gmeiner, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, gentlemen.



Moritz M. Gmeiner - ams-OSRAM AG - Former Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Moritz Gmeiner. I'm very happy to welcome you to this morning's conference call. With me is our new CEO, Aldo Kamper, who will lead you through the business and financial developments of the quarter.



And with that, I would like to turn over to Aldo.



Aldo Kamper - ams-OSRAM AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Thank you, Moritz, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm very happy to welcome you to our first quarter 2023 conference call this morning. As I'm sure you're aware, this is my first earnings call as a CEO of ams-OSRAM and I