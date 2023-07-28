Half Year 2023 ams Osram AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Juergen Rebel - ams-OSRAM AG - SVP of IR



Good morning. I see quite a few familiar names on the call. Very nice to meet you again. I would like to welcome all of you to our Q2 2023 Earnings Call. And with me are Aldo Kamper, our CEO; Rainer Irle, our new CFO, who started July 1.



Aldo will take you through the new strategic direction of the group, and Rainer will comment on the business development during Q2, and after which, we're happy to take your questions. Aldo and Rainer will refer to the Q2 earnings call presentation that you find on our website besides the extended Q2 presentation. With this, I hand over to Aldo.



Aldo Kamper - ams-OSRAM AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Thank you, Juergen, and also