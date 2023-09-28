Sep 28, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the conference call of ams-OSRAM. (Operator Instructions) Please I would now like to turn the conference over to Juergen Rebel, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Juergen Rebel - ams-OSRAM AG - SVP of IR



Good morning, everyone. I would like to welcome all of you to our call for investors and analysts and our new financing plan. The plan is laying a solid financial foundation for our strategy. Thank you for joining us on such short notice. Aldo Kamper, CEO; and Rainer Irle, CFO, are with me today. They will walk you through the details of the plan. After the introductory remarks, we are happy to take your questions.



Aldo and Rainer will refer to the presentation on our financing plan that you find on our website. Aldo, the stage is yours.



Aldo Kamper - ams-OSRAM AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Thank you, Juergen, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. When I started almost 6 months ago, I