Full Year 2023 ams Osram AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call on the fourth quarter 2023 results.



I'm Morris, the conference call's operator. (Operator Instructions) At this time, It's my pleasure to hand over to Juergen Rebel, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Juergen Rebel - ams OSRAM Group - Head, IR



Good morning. This is Juergen speaking. Welcome to our Q4 and fiscal year 2023 earnings call for investors and analysts. With me are Aldo, CEO; and Rainer, CFO. Aldo will comment on business update and strategy. Rainer will comment as usual on the financials.



And after the introductory remarks, we are happy to answer your questions. Aldo and Rainer will refer to the earnings call presentation that you find on our website. Aldo, please walk us through the Q4 business update.



Aldo Kamper - ams OSRAM Group - CEO & Chairman of the Board



Thank you, Juergen, and good morning to everyone from my side as well. We delivered a solid business performance in the fourth quarter in spite of a mixed bag in