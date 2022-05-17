May 17, 2022 - May 18, 2022 / NTS GMT
Shaun Heinrichs - 1911 Gold Corporation - President, CEO & Director
Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining me. Look forward to introducing you to 1911 Gold.
First slide here, just some cautionary statements. As you know, we make some forward-looking statements in the presentation. So to start, obligatory legal disclaimer.
So what is 1911 Gold? Where are we? What are we doing? 1911 Gold owns the Rice Lake property. It is located in Southeastern Manitoba. It lies on the crust of an ancient plate margin, which everybody likes to hear because that's typically where you find large gold deposits. It's a great place to go looking for the next big discovery.
We have a district scale land package. And as you're going to see soon, it's a land package that's never been had in this area before. So we have kind of a rare opportunity here to rediscover this area and bring this operation back into new life. This is an area that has historically produced over 2 million ounces. It still has 1 million ounces of resource in the existing True North underground mine.
