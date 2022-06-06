Jun 06, 2022 - Jun 07, 2022 / NTS GMT

Shaun Heinrichs - 1911 Gold Corp. - President, CEO, & Director



All right. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining me. It's a bit late. My voice is a little bit sore already, but I think I can get through this with you. So, some cautionary statements as usual, there are some forward-looking statements in here, please read and be advised.



So, why 1911 Gold? 1911 gold owns the Rice Lake property located in southeastern Manitoba. It's an area of historic gold discovery there. There's the true north underground mine, which has produced over 2 million ounces in the past. It still has 1 million ounces of resource there today. That mine is still shut down but could be turned on in the future.



There's a lot of interesting opportunities here though, that we are currently focused on in terms of exploration. This is an area that has never really before been owned by one operator like it is today. And you'll see in a slide coming up how consolidated this land package now is.



We have a great management team. And well, another unique thing about us, I heard the last guy