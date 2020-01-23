Jan 23, 2020 / NTS GMT

Warren Rehn - Golden Minerals Company - President & CEO



I will be making forward-looking statements today, and the details are in this fine print. You can find it on our website and also in our SEC filings.



So we're a silver company, not a gold company. We're based in Golden, Colorado, thus the name. And we intend to increase shareholder value through a number of projects that we're engaged in. And first and foremost, we have production-scale assets. In Mexico, we are at the VelardeÃ±a district, which is a series of two plants and a mine. We see how to put that back in production profitably, and we intend to do so. We're also going to update the PEA this quarter to show what those economics will look like.



As we go forward, also, we're looking to spend someone else's money in Argentina on our El Quevar asset. It's a great asset. But as you know, Argentina is a bit challenged these days. And we found somebody; we think we can move it forward without costing us money. So we'll be doing that. And meanwhile, we're also looking to place one of our smaller projects that's also profitable, the