Feb 29, 2020 - Mar 01, 2020 / NTS GMT
Chen Lin - Metal Investor Forum - Moderator
Welcome to the Metals Investor Forum. I'm here with Warren Rehn, CEO of Golden Minerals. Welcome, Warren.
Warren Rehn - Golden Minerals Company - CEO
Thank you, Chen. Glad to be here.
Chen Lin - Metal Investor Forum - Moderator
So your company, I was just talking to a few viewers, and they thought your company has so many different assets. And then there's so many catalysts coming this year. Can you describe to us what is your number one catalyst?
Warren Rehn - Golden Minerals Company - CEO
Yes, absolutely. The number one catalyst for the company will be the VelardeÃ±a and PEA, which is -- it's an updated PEA on the asset. This is our gold and silver vein mine in Mexico, Durango state, and it's been on care and maintenance for a few years. We have some excellent new test results for metallurgy that show a great way to get a much better gold recovery than we had previously. This will make all the difference in the project
Golden Minerals Co at Metals Investor Forum Transcript
Feb 29, 2020 - Mar 01, 2020 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...