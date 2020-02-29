Golden Minerals Co at Metals Investor Forum Transcript

Feb 29, 2020 - Mar 01, 2020 / NTS GMT

Chen Lin - Metal Investor Forum - Moderator



Welcome to the Metals Investor Forum. I'm here with Warren Rehn, CEO of Golden Minerals. Welcome, Warren.



Warren Rehn - Golden Minerals Company - CEO



Thank you, Chen. Glad to be here.



Chen Lin - Metal Investor Forum - Moderator



So your company, I was just talking to a few viewers, and they thought your company has so many different assets. And then there's so many catalysts coming this year. Can you describe to us what is your number one catalyst?



Warren Rehn - Golden Minerals Company - CEO



Yes, absolutely. The number one catalyst for the company will be the VelardeÃ±a and PEA, which is -- it's an updated PEA on the asset. This is our gold and silver vein mine in Mexico, Durango state, and it's been on care and maintenance for a few years. We have some excellent new test results for metallurgy that show a great way to get a much better gold recovery than we had previously. This will make all the difference in the project