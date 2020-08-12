Aug 12, 2020 / NTS GMT

Chen Lin - Metals Investor Forum - Moderator



We start with American Pacific. James asked why the stock has recently dropped from [$0.50 to $0.40s], right now 30 something the high [$0.30]. It's a volatile -- first, I tell you it's a volatile stock. I tell you a true story. In March, I put a bid to buy American Pacific, my own bid, at $0.025. I put a bid at $0.025 in March and it was filled. So, it does tell you that this stock is very volatile. They did a one -- 3 to 1 split. So, right now is $0.075. And I got it. I got the lowest.



As I explained earlier, we have this election coming. We'll have a lot of things. Are we going to go to war with China or not? Who's going to be President? So, there will be a lot of up and downs. So, all these junior stocks can be very volatile. So, you need to pick your time. You buy when nobody is buying so that you tend to buy -- pick the best value.



Questions and Answers:

- Metals Investor Forum - ModeratorSo, now I'd like to turn to Warwick. Can you explain the recent weakness of your stock or maybe because