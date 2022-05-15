Golden Minerals Co at Cvent Metals Investor Forum Transcript

May 15, 2022 - May 16, 2022 / NTS GMT

Warren Rehn - Golden Minerals Company - President and CEO



I will be making some forward-looking statements and there are risks and uncertainties. So please have a look at the disclosures. It's available on our website at goldenminerals.com.



So it's been, as John mentioned, it's a very exciting and interesting year for us at Golden Minerals with the startup of our new mine at Rodeo. It's always a pleasure when the mine starts up according to plan, on schedule, and on budget. It's performed very, very well. And just about as predicted, we broke even at the property level in the first quarter of the year, we broke even as a company in the second quarter, and we made money in the third quarter. So we've converted ourselves from being a money-spender exploration company to be money-producer, a profitable company, which was the plan.



And we have a growth plan, going forward, to start the second mine, the VelardeÃ±a property, which we've had for some time. And it has had some challenges that we think we've solved, and we're looking forward to making a positive production decision in