Q3 2019 Aurelia Metals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2019 / 01:01AM GMT

Welcome, everyone, to the Aurelia Metals quarterly results conference call. Thank you very much for your attendance. I'd like to say that we -- I won't go through this report as I'll take it as read, but I'd just like to talk about the high-level points.



It would seem to be a disappointing result for us with lower gold grades and production, but this quarter was always going to be our midyear in Peak's turnaround. Our focus has and will always be ensuring we implement our operational strategy, which is transitioning to contract mining, installing the lead/zinc plant upgrade and continuing exploration. There are key points that we would like to say to all investors in terms of where we are in turning the Peak operation around.



We had quite a low throughput,