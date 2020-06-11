Aurelia Metals Limited - Special Call Transcript

Jun 11, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Daniel Clifford - Aurelia Metals Limited - MD & CEO, Director



Thanks, Rachel. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for your time. I have Peter Trout and Adam McKinnon with me on the call this morning.



We'd like to take some time to put some color and context behind our production performance most recently and our exploration successes, but importantly, draw out the key points in the milestone of the release of our maiden resource on Federation. June quarter was one committed as delivering general improvement across production, and we're well on our way to that, underpinned by a strong month of May and a quarter-to-date production, particularly in gold, of just over 16,000 ounces. I'll hand over to Peter shortly to take us through some of the key points.



Exploration continued to deliver some compelling results for the business,