Aurelia Metals Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Cobb Johnstone -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Cobb Johnstone, and I'm the Chairman of Aurelia Metals Limited. I welcome you to Aurelia's 2020 Annual General Meeting. I, firstly, wish to thank everyone online today for utilizing our online AGM meeting facilities and allowing us to respect the COVID-19 related social distancing restrictions that would limit shareholder access to a physically convened AGM. If we do experience any technical issues today a short recess or an adjournment may be required, depending on the number of shareholders being affected. If this occurs, I shall advise you accordingly.



All our Board members are present online for our 2020 AGM. With me in Sydney, our Nonexecutive Director, Susie Corlett; Lawrie Conway and Paul Harris as well as our company Secretary, Gillian Nairn. Also with me in Sydney is Scott Jarrett, representing the company's auditor, Ernst & Young. Mr. Jarrett is available to answer any questions in relation to the audit of the company.



Joining us from Aurelia's head office in Brisbane are our Managing Director, Dan Clifford; Chief