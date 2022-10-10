Aurelia Metals Ltd Investor Conference Transcript

Oct 10, 2022 / 03:00AM GMT

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Aurelia Metals Limited Federation Feasibility Study Outcomes and Company Update.



Thanks, Darcy. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for your time this afternoon. There's a lot of material that we've released today and we decided to push the conference call from our normal time back a little bit later to give people hopefully an opportunity to look through what we've got. I think today, or this morning, or this afternoon, I should say, is mostly about Federation because we've done a huge amount of work in getting the feasibility completed, but also making a fairly substantial pivot in how we want to develop this project. And therefore we have taken a bit of extra time to do that. End result is we are pursuing highest value. It now becomes -- because we are using existing infrastructure, it becomes more