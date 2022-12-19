Aurelia Metals Ltd Hera Life of Mine Update Transcript

Dec 19, 2022 / 02:00AM GMT

Andrew Graham - Aurelia Metals Limited - Interim CEO



Thanks, Stacy, and I'll start, obviously, by welcoming everyone to the call today. Really, we're here to talk about the Hera Life of Mine and the impact that has on guidance.



Just so you can follow along, the intent is to talk to the investor presentation that was uploaded to the ASX website earlier today, so -- as I make references to page numbers that's referencing.



First of all, as I mentioned at the AGM, clearly, I'm not seeing this as a caretaker period, albeit the role is currently an interim CEO role, and certainly, from the point of view of how we're managing the business, we're not just saying as that caretaker period waiting for a new team structure to be announced. So we said that there's a lot of work ongoing and a lot of work that needs to be done.



The first slide, on Slide 3, goes into a bit of that on the high level as to how we're looking at things. So I touched on all these at the AGM, but thought it worthwhile just to give you a quick round-out on the other things we're doing and then how that flows into the