Full Year 2019 Ausdrill Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2019 / NTS GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Perenti Limited Fiscal Year 2019 Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Perenti. Please go ahead.



Mark Alexander John Norwell - Perenti Global Limited - Group MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. My name is Mark Norwell, and I'm the Managing Director and CEO of Perenti, formerly know as Ausdrill, and welcome to our FY '19 results call. Joining me today is Peter Bryant, our group CFO; and Engelbert Bets, our General Manager of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations.



Today, I'll provide an overview of our group performance for FY '19 and then hand over to Peter Bryant to go through our financial results in detail. I'll then provide an update on our strategy and the outlook for the Perenti Group in FY '20 and beyond. We'll then open up the call for questions.



Slide 2 provides a summary of FY '19, our results and achievements, with the year in large extremely positive and has positioned us well for further growth and