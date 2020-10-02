Perenti Global Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 02, 2020 / 03:00AM GMT

Ian Howard Cochrane - Perenti Global Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



All right. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Ian Cochrane. I'm the Chairman of Perenti. It is now 11:00 a.m. or it will be in a minute, and I welcome all shareholders to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the company, both here in person and those who have elected to join the meeting online. Can you kindly switch off your mobile phone at this time?



As we have a quorum present, I now declare the Annual General meeting open. I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we meet today. I'd also like to pay my respect to elders past and present.



I'll now introduce your directors and officers: Mark Norwell, our Managing Director and CEO; Rob Cole, an Independent Nonexecutive Director and Deputy Chair for Perenti; Andrea Hall, an Independent Nonexecutive Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee; Mark Hine, an Independent Nonexecutive Director and Chair of the People and Remuneration Committee; Alex Atkins, an Independent Nonexecutive Director; and Terry Strapp, an