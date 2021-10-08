Perenti Global Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 08, 2021 / 03:00AM GMT

Robert James Cole - Perenti Global Limited - Chairman of Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Rob Cole, and I'm the Chair of Perenti. It's now just after 11:00 a.m. Perth Time, and I welcome all shareholders to the company's 2021 Annual General Meeting. This year's meeting is being held online through a virtual meeting platform provided by our share registry, Link Market Services Limited. If we experience any technical issues today, a short recess or an adjournment may be required, depending on the number of shareholders being affected. If this occurs, I'll advise you accordingly.



As we have a quorum present, I now declare the Annual General Meeting open. First I'd like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the various lands from which we meet today, including the Whadjuk people here in Perth.



We also acknowledge the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island, the people participating in this meeting. We pay our respects to elders past, present, and emerging, and recognize and celebrate the diversity of Aboriginal peoples and their ongoing cultures and connections to the