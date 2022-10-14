Perenti Global Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 14, 2022 / 03:00AM GMT

Robert James Cole - Perenti Global Limited - Independent Chairman of Board



Well, good morning, everyone. My name's Rob Cole, and I'm the Chair of Perenti. It's now 11 a.m. Perth time, and I welcome all the shareholders to the company's 2022 Annual General Meeting both here in person and online through the virtual meeting platform provided by our share registry, Link Market Services Limited.



If we experience any technical issues today, a short recess or an adjournment may be required, depending on the number of shareholders affected. If this occurs, I'll advise accordingly.



As we have a quorum present, I now declare the Annual General Meeting open. I acknowledge the traditional custodians of the various lands from which we meet today, including the Whadjuk people. We also acknowledge the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people participating in this meeting. I pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging, and recognize and celebrate the diversity of our Aboriginal peoples and their ongoing cultures and connections to the lands and waters in Australia.



I'm joined in