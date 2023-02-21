Half Year 2023 Perenti Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Mark Alexander John Norwell - Perenti Limited - Group MD, CEO & Director



Welcome, and thank you for joining the Perenti first half results call. My name is Mark Norwell, Managing Director and CEO of Perenti, and with me is Peter Bryant, our CFO.



Most the focus of this call is on our results from 1 July to 31 December. I'll first discuss the tragic incident at Dugald River last week. First and foremost, my thoughts are with the families, friends and workmates for Trevor Davis and Dylan Langridge, our colleagues who tragically lost their lives as a result of the Dugald River incident. Their loss has been, and continues to be felt across our whole organization and the wider community. With the profound sadness now in the families of Trevor and Dylan, we'll never see them again. Our immediate