Full Year 2023 Perenti Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mark Alexander John Norwell - Perenti Limited - Group MD, CEO & Director



Welcome, and thank you for joining the Perenti 2023 Financial Year Results Call. My name is Mark Norwell, Managing Director and CEO, Perenti. And with me is Peter Bryant, our CFO.



Moving on from our disclaimers and on to Slide 4. Perenti's financial performance continues to go from strength to strength, and this is a result that everyone at Perenti can be proud of. We are pleased to report that our performance that delivered record first half financial results continued into the second half. Our ongoing focus on operational performance, supported by favorable commercial outcomes and improving macroeconomic conditions underpin Perenti delivering record financial results for FY '23.



Our revenue of $2.9 billion was up 18% on the previous year and as our growth projects continue to deliver a greater proportion of earnings our EBITDA was up 30% to a record $553 million.