Perenti Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 13, 2023 / 03:00AM GMT

Robert James Cole - Perenti Limited - Independent Chairman of Board



Good morning, everyone. My name is Rob Cole, and I'm the Chair of Perenti. It's now 11 a.m. Perth Time, and I welcome all shareholders to the company's 2023 Annual General Meeting, both here in person and online through the virtual meeting platform provided by our share registry, Link Market Services Limited. If we experience any technical issues today, a short recess or an adjournment may be required depending on the number of shareholders affected. If this occurs, I'll advise accordingly.



As we have a quorum present, I now declare the Annual General Meeting open.



I'll start by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the various lands from which we meet today, including the Whadjuk people. We also acknowledge the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people participating in this meeting. And I pay my respects to elders, past, present and emerging, and recognize and celebrate the diversity of Aboriginal peoples and their ongoing cultures and connections to the lands and waters of Australia.



I'm joined at