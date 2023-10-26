Austal Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

John Rothwell - Austal Ships Pty. Ltd. - MD



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome you to the 2023 Annual General Meeting. There's only a small crew, but I don't think we need to wait for too many more. My name is John Rothwell, and I'm the non-Executive Chairman and the Principal Founder of Austal. Notice of this meeting was given on the 26th of September 2023 in accordance with the provisions of the company's constitution and the Corporations Act. The notice included an agenda specifying the resolutions to be proposed at the meeting and an explanatory memorandum providing further details on these resolutions.



This is a shareholders' meeting, and only shareholders, their proxies, attorneys and authorized representatives are entitled to speak at this meeting. This meeting is being webcast to shareholders who are unable to attend in person. As it is a webcast, virtual participants will be able to listen to the meeting live and view the presented materials, but will not be able to ask questions, make comments or vote through the webcast facility.

