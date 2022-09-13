Sep 13, 2022 - Sep 16, 2022 / NTS GMT

Welcome to Planet MicroCap. I'm your host, Robert Kraft. And joining me today is Peter Gianulis. He's the CEO of Allegiant Gold. It's a publicly traded company, I've got two symbols for you: AUAU on the TSX Venture and AUXXF on the OTCQX. And Allegiant will be presenting at the upcoming Precious Metals Summit - Beaver Creek, happening September 13-16, 2022. For more information, please go to precioussummit.com. And with that, Peter, thank you for joining me today. How are you doing?



Hi, Robert. How are you? It's been a while.



It has been a while. Almost two years to the day, actually. So it's good to talk with you and find out what -- everything that Allegiant has been up to. And speaking of which, before we get into all of that, can you start us off with a quick overview of Allegiant and then we'll go from there?



