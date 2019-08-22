Q2 2019 Avance Gas Holding Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's Avance Gas Holding Ltd Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Thursday, the 22nd of August 2019.



I would like now to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ulrik Andersen. Please go ahead, sir.



Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen - Avance Gas Holding Ltd - CEO



Thank you. Good morning and good afternoon, everybody. My name is Ulrik Andersen, and I'm the CEO of Avance Gas. I'm here today together with Peder Simonsen, our CFO, to talk you through the company's Q2 results. And I would like to start by saying we are happy to see the interest in the company and in this presentation as well. Thank you for that and otherwise, welcome, everybody.



The presentation will be kept short and focused. And in a moment, I will give the word to Peder, who will present the highlights from Q2. After that, I will talk about the market and the outlooks. And after the presentation, we are